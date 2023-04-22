Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at B. Riley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AA. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $72.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,845,000 after buying an additional 356,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,106,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,549,000 after buying an additional 330,779 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after buying an additional 4,483,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,176,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,577,000 after purchasing an additional 871,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Alcoa by 24,497.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,846 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

