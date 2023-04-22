Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $27.48 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

