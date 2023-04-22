Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT Raised to $187.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $176.00 to $187.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPAR. StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $157.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.34. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.37. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $310.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $351,567 in the last 90 days. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $350,862,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

