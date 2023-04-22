B90 (LON:B90) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.70

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.70 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 1467265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.38 ($0.08).

B90 Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £20.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.99.

Get B90 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ronny Breivik purchased 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £131,250 ($162,418.02). Insiders own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

B90 Company Profile

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online Sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B90 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B90 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.