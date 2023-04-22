Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Down 5.4%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.76 and last traded at $59.89. Approximately 324,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,128,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Elastic Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). The business had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917 in the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Elastic by 573.1% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 117,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 99,689 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 41,900.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 418.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

