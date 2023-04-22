Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) fell 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.69 and last traded at $53.72. 178,296 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 506,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piedmont Lithium

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

In related news, Director Michael A. Bless bought 1,750 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.14 per share, with a total value of $105,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,245. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,600 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter valued at about $1,854,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

