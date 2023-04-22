John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 732 shares.The stock last traded at $38.87 and had previously closed at $38.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -817.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,572,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $1,679,000.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

