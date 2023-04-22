Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Up 3.6%

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $284.13 and last traded at $284.13. 92,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 397,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.
Saia Trading Up 0.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at Saia
In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock worth $11,137,223. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Saia by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 46,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Saia by 472.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,518,000 after buying an additional 74,371 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.
About Saia
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saia (SAIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.