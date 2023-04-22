Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Up 3.6%

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $284.13 and last traded at $284.13. 92,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 397,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock worth $11,137,223. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Saia by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 46,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Saia by 472.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,518,000 after buying an additional 74,371 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

