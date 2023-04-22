WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Up 5.2%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 4,962,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,813,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WW. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.01 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. On average, research analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in WW International by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in WW International by 26.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in WW International by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

