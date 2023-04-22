WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Up 5.2%

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2023

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWGet Rating) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 4,962,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,813,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WW. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

WW International Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.

WW International (NASDAQ:WWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.01 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. On average, research analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in WW International by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in WW International by 26.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in WW International by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.