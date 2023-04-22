Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Up 4.1%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.86. 767,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,528,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RLAY shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,248 shares of company stock valued at $338,194. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

