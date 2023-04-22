Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Trading 3.7% Higher

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.60 and last traded at $44.57. 63,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 213,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on KROS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

