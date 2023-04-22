Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRE. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $41.28 and a 1-year high of $68.83.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

