Affinia Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Affinia Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.3% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.30.
Alphabet stock opened at $105.41 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $125.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
