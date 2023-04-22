Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 487,612 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 431,157 shares.The stock last traded at $48.05 and had previously closed at $45.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.17.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $425.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.36 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 798.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

See Also

