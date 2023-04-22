Short Interest in Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Grows By 8.5%

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,898,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 4,513,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48,980.0 days.
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CMPNF opened at $0.43 on Friday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39.
About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust
