Short Interest in Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Grows By 8.5%

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,898,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 4,513,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48,980.0 days.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CMPNF opened at $0.43 on Friday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39.

Get Champion Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

See Also

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning and investing in an income-producing office and retail properties. It operates through the following segments: Garden Road, Langham Place Office Tower, and Langham Place Mall. The company was founded on April 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.