COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,648,600 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 9,543,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,417.8 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOF opened at $1.18 on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

