COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,648,600 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 9,543,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,417.8 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CICOF opened at $1.18 on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.
About COSCO SHIPPING
