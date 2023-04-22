Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,500 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 352,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

Shares of CCORF opened at $8.04 on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $9.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.