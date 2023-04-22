Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Down 8.9% in March

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 189.9 days.

Shares of BTVCF opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55. Britvic has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $11.42.

Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. It operates through the following geographical segments: Great Britain (GB), Brazil, Ireland, France, and International. The GB segment focuses on United Kingdom excluding Northern Ireland. The Ireland segment covers Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

