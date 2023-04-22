Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Nasdaq Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.66. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.97.
Nasdaq Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Nasdaq by 121.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 224.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Nasdaq by 132.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 8.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.
Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.
