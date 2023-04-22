Relx (NYSE:RELX) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.46

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.46 and last traded at $33.46, with a volume of 286521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RELX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.65) to GBX 2,860 ($35.39) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.14) to GBX 3,100 ($38.36) in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Relx Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Relx Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Relx

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.466 per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Relx by 3.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Relx by 20.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 130,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 22,342 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the first quarter worth $43,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

