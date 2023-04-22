HC Wainwright Boosts Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target to $11.00

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.20 EPS.
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.80.
Shares of Gamida Cell stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.66.
Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.
