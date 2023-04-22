HC Wainwright Boosts Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target to $11.00

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell Price Performance

Shares of Gamida Cell stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 539.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.