GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

GeoPark Price Performance

GeoPark stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. GeoPark has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $645.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark

GeoPark Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 44,737.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 42,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Finally, INCA Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 157,586 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

