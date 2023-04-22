GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
GeoPark Price Performance
GeoPark stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. GeoPark has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $645.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
GeoPark Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark
GeoPark Company Profile
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.
Read More
