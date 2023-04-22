NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.46

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.46 and last traded at C$7.47, with a volume of 55968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.66.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFI. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. ATB Capital lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.71.

NFI Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.73, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.84. The company has a market cap of C$557.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.45.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

