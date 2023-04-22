Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.88

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 93316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 60,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,424 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 62,934 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

Featured Articles

