Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,020,651 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 963,617 shares.The stock last traded at $4.45 and had previously closed at $4.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEF shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.93) to €2.50 ($2.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.
Telefónica Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Telefónica Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Telefónica Company Profile
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telefónica (TEF)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.