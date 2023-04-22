Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 138.52% from the company’s previous close.

Lavoro Price Performance

LVRO stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. Lavoro has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $15.82.

Get Lavoro alerts:

About Lavoro

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

TPB Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TPB Acquisition Corporation I is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.