Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.61.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

