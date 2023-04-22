DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 6,898 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,604,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,908,000 after purchasing an additional 368,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,033 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,933,000 after purchasing an additional 177,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,038,000 after purchasing an additional 27,362 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.56. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $125.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

