Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 9,907 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,907 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,159,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 943,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,551,000 after acquiring an additional 330,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,284,000 after acquiring an additional 325,846 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $132.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.41 and a beta of 1.04. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $216.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.38.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

