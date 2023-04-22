Keybank National Association OH Buys 78 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,313,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 177.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 128,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,553,000 after buying an additional 82,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 42.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,718,000 after buying an additional 59,138 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,437,000 after acquiring an additional 57,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

FDS opened at $421.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $413.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.35. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.87, for a total value of $293,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $72,600.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total transaction of $127,292.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.87, for a total transaction of $293,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,754 shares of company stock worth $7,354,294 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

