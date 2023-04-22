Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,038 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 194.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,920 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $22,852,000. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 206,462 shares of company stock worth $1,980,256 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $8.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

