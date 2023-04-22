Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 4,892 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $470.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

