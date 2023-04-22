Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 99.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.06.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $70.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $108.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.