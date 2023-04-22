Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.87. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,400. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

