Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 20,105 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at $4,504,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 22.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac stock opened at $102.78 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $299.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.16 and a 200-day moving average of $112.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.46.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

