Robert W. Baird Boosts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $133.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $123.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $173.97.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

