Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HR. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,127.38%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 54,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 28,013 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,071,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

