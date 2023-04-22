Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Downgraded to “Sell” at Redburn Partners

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

