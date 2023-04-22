Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Downgraded to “Sell” at Redburn Partners

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.