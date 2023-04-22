Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories updated its FY23 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.30-$4.50 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $111.66 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $123.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.73.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

