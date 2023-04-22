CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.85.

CSX stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

