Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.25.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $130.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.82. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $144.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 200.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Featured Articles

