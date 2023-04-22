Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.88 EPS

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88), RTT News reports. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.58-$7.68 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $125.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.48. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $196.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.65.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.60.
Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
