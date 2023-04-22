Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.88 EPS

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88), RTT News reports. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.58-$7.68 EPS.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $125.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.48. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $196.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 501.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 10.2% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.60.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

