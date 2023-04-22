Citigroup Raises CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $33.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.85.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

