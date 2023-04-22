Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.42.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $129.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.31 and a 200 day moving average of $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,546. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,651 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,479 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

