CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CSX. Benchmark reduced their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.85.
CSX Stock Up 3.3 %
CSX stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $36.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42.
CSX Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in CSX by 181.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
