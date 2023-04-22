CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CSX. Benchmark reduced their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 3.3 %

CSX stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $36.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 28.35%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in CSX by 181.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.