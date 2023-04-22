BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Price Performance

NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.10 on Friday. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BSQUARE

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.