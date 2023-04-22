Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
CFG stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $44.82.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.
In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.
Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.
