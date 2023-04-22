HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Sunday, April 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Get Avinger alerts:

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.54. Avinger has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

About Avinger

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.