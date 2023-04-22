HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2023

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGRGet Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Sunday, April 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.54. Avinger has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.