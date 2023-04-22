UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) to Issue $0.35 Dividend

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.3469 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of UniCredit to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of UniCredit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.16.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Germany, Central Europe (including Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), Eastern Europe (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Russia).

